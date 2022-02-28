Scenic Group Announces Cyber Security Breach
Officials from Scenic Group announced on Monday the company experienced a cyber security incident involving unauthorized access to IT systems.
Scenic Group Chief Operating Officer Rob Voss said in a statement the company’s teams had isolated the IT systems to minimize any further impact and launched a formal investigation into the breach. Officials hired external cyber security forensic experts to resolve the situation and bring systems back online.
The Scenic Group includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises and Evergreen Tours. The company’s brand websites will remain offline as the risk assessment continues.
In addition to working with the relevant authorities, Scenic Group will remain compliant with all relevant laws and reporting obligations and continue to cooperate with regulatory bodies as required.
The current investigation found no evidence to indicate any client, partner or personal information had been impacted, but the company will inform anyone affected directly if any new data breaches are discovered.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, as there will be delays in responding to your inquiries,” Voss said. “Currently, we have no access to Expressbook and Trip Personalizer. We will prioritize inquiries based on departure dates and ticketing timelines.”
“On behalf of the Scenic Group management team, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and wish to assure you that we are doing everything possible to resolve this issue,” Voss continued.
Customers with existing bookings that have a remaining balance or with final payments due will not be canceled, as Scenic Group revealed it would continue to hold reservations until the system is restored.
For new bookings and customer service questions, Scenic Group is asking customers to send requests to info@scenicusa.com for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours or hello@emeraldcruises.com for Emerald Cruises.
