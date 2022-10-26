Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Wed October 26 2022

St. Maarten to Lift COVID-Related Travel Restrictions

Tourism officials in St. Maarten announced the island would lift coronavirus-related entry restrictions for international travelers on November 1.

According to the Caribbean Journal, St. Maarten Tourism Minister Omar Ottley revealed the popular destination would no longer require travelers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to visit the island.

International travelers arriving in St. Maarten will still need to undergo usual immigration and border control requirements, and health officials will remain in place at Princess Juliana International Airport to ensure passengers experiencing symptoms are properly tested.

“St. Maarten has done exceptionally well in its fight against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 COVID-19,” Ottley told the Caribbean Journal. “The country is now fully engaged in restoring economic activity, and one key aspect of economic revitalization is the return of visitors in large numbers.”

“At the same time, while we concentrate on rebuilding our Tourism destination, our work will continue to protect the population, including our visitors,” Ottley continued.

The decision comes after the St. Maarten Hotel and Tourism Association called on restrictions to be lifted ahead of the typically busy winter tourism season. The island nation joins Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba and others in the Caribbean that removed restrictions earlier this year.

“St. Maarten must remain vigilant and be mindful that before COVID-19, hotels and the island dealt with other transmittable diseases that were harmful to the economy and the people,” Ottley said.

