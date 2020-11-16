Study Finds Top Concern When Traveling During COVID-19
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 16, 2020
A new study found the biggest coronavirus-related concern for travelers is flying.
According to research from J.D. Power, 37 percent of respondents were most concerned about catching coronavirus from other travelers on an airplane, as compared to just six percent at the destination or two percent at the hotel.
Previous research found that respondents feel safer when they can control their immediate personal space, such as disinfect surfaces within reach, wear masks and ensure a proper distance from other travelers.
When asked which safety measures are most important at airports, the overwhelming top answer was mandatory facial coverings for all travelers and employees. Improved cleaning practices was also a popular response.
The study found travel suppliers who publicize their coronavirus mitigation efforts are being rewarded. Respondents who reported hearing about almost any kind of change in COVID-19-related procedure rewarded the brand with higher loyalty.
While the impact of coronavirus on travel is undeniable, J. D. Power reported satisfaction has increased at airports during the pandemic. The research also showed 24 percent of respondents said they were not worried about contracting COVID-19.
For a full list of state travel restrictions, requirements and information ahead of the busy winter holiday travel period, check out TravelPulse’s list of COVID-19 mandates.
