Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Fri February 25 2022

Thailand To Ease Test & Go Requirements on March 1

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 25, 2022

Traditional wooden longtail boat moored on a beach in Thailand.
Traditional wooden longtail boat moored on a beach in Thailand. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Preto_perola)

Beginning March 1, 2022, Thailand’s quarantine-free entry program, Test & Go, will be even easier.

While travelers will still be required to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery as well as a negative PCR test result completed no more than 72 hours prior to entering Thailand, all travelers from any country will now be able to enter via the Test & Go program.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Reykjavik, Iceland.

Iceland Is Lifting All COVID-19 Travel Requirements, Social...

Great Bay Beach on St. Maarten.

St Maarten Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Jamaica Eliminates COVID-Related Travel Authorization

Istanbul, Turkey

Here’s One Country’s Example of What the Return to...

St. George

Grenada Updates Testing Requirement

Travelers entering by land and air must apply for entry via the Thailand Pass system, while water arrivals must apply for a Certificate of Entry.

Air and land travelers do not need to be quarantined, but on the first day of travel must wait for a negative COVID-19 test result within a SHA Extra Plus approved facility. On the fifth day of entering Thailand, travelers must test themselves again and upload their results via the Test & Go app.

Travelers must also provide proof of pre-paid accommodation for at least one night in a government-approved accommodation, including SHA Extra Plus accommodations. This is lower than the previous rules, which required two nights of prepaid accommodations.

Travelers are also required to bring along proof of an insurance policy with coverage no less than $20,000, down from the current requirement of $50,000.

The Test & Go program was restarted in 2022 on February 1, after a period of time when the country closed to quarantine-free travel due to the Omicron variant.

For more information on current entry requirements for Thailand and destinations around the world, check out our interactive guide:

For information on traveling to Thailand, please click here.

For more information on Thailand

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
View of Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kiev, Ukraine (Photo via joyt / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Ukraine Closes Airspace to Civilian Flights as Russia Invades

Grenada Updates Testing Requirement

EU Moving To Drop Pre-Travel COVID Testing Requirements for Travelers

Cancun Expecting More Spring Break Travelers, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Totals

Brazil Updates Entry Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS