Thailand To Ease Test & Go Requirements on March 1
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 25, 2022
Beginning March 1, 2022, Thailand’s quarantine-free entry program, Test & Go, will be even easier.
While travelers will still be required to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery as well as a negative PCR test result completed no more than 72 hours prior to entering Thailand, all travelers from any country will now be able to enter via the Test & Go program.
Travelers entering by land and air must apply for entry via the Thailand Pass system, while water arrivals must apply for a Certificate of Entry.
Air and land travelers do not need to be quarantined, but on the first day of travel must wait for a negative COVID-19 test result within a SHA Extra Plus approved facility. On the fifth day of entering Thailand, travelers must test themselves again and upload their results via the Test & Go app.
Travelers must also provide proof of pre-paid accommodation for at least one night in a government-approved accommodation, including SHA Extra Plus accommodations. This is lower than the previous rules, which required two nights of prepaid accommodations.
Travelers are also required to bring along proof of an insurance policy with coverage no less than $20,000, down from the current requirement of $50,000.
The Test & Go program was restarted in 2022 on February 1, after a period of time when the country closed to quarantine-free travel due to the Omicron variant.
For more information on current entry requirements for Thailand and destinations around the world, check out our interactive guide:
For information on traveling to Thailand, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Thailand
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS