Travel and Tourism Industries Announce Net Zero Roadmap
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 23, 2021
As part of an effort to combat climate change, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the launch of a Net Zero Roadmap for the travel and tourism industries.
The WTTC also revealed it would launch ground-breaking social and environmental research data to build on the organization’s annual Economic Impact Report (EIR) and support the travel sector’s drive towards net zero by 2050.
Officials from the WTTC said during its virtual ‘Net Zero Travel & Tourism - From Ambition to Action’ event that the initiative is being run with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and professional services and consulting experts, Accenture.
“The launch of our Net Zero Roadmap for the Travel & Tourism sector and development of sector wide data to measure our success are major steps to show how Travel & Tourism is playing its part in addressing climate change,” WTTC CEO Julia Simpson said.
“WTTC, alongside our partners and sponsors, looks forward to offering tangible and meaningful solutions to meet the climate change challenge,” Simpson continued. “As a sector, we are aware that not all industries can achieve such goals at the same time, which is why our Net Zero Roadmap will be so critical.”
The Net Zero Roadmap will include an overview of climate actions in Travel & Tourism and action frameworks for specific industries to help accelerate climate commitments and emissions reduction.
Through the research projects, WTTC will regularly monitor and update the climate action inventory, providing continuous updates until the Travel & Tourism sector’s targets are achieved.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS