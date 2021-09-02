Traveler Arrested in Hawaii for Falsifying COVID Vaccine Card
A female traveler was arrested last week at an airport in Hawaii for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination documents after officials became suspicious upon seeing Moderna was spelled “Maderna.”
According to The Associated Press, 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Illinois uploaded a vaccination card to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu on August 23 via a Southwest Airlines flight.
24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois was arrested after allegedly using this fake #COVID19 vaccine card to enter Hawaii and avoid travel restrictions — it says “Maderna” instead of “Moderna” @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/1EWp3eG3OR— Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) September 1, 2021
Hawaii Attorney General special agent Wilson Lau said screeners found suspicious errors on Mrozak’s COVID-19 vaccination card, including the misspelling of Moderna and “her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware.”
Lau confirmed with a health official in Delaware that no one with the woman’s name and birthdate received a vaccine shot in the state. The agent also found the travel information she provided about accommodations was inaccurate.
Officials found Mrozak at a Southwest Airlines counter at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on August 28. When asked to present her ID and vaccination card, she was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii's emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19.
Mrozak was released Wednesday and is scheduled for another hearing in three weeks.
Last week, Hawaiian officials began contemplating a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions on travelers due to a surge in positive coronavirus infections in the state.
