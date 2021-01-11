Last updated: 04:05 PM ET, Mon January 11 2021

TripAdvisor Adds New Tool to Detect Overcrowding in US Cities

Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 11, 2021

Busy Daytona Beach coastline
PHOTO: Busy Daytona Beach coastline. (photo via AnbachPhotography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travelers hitting the road during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak are concerned about overcrowding, but TripAdvisor has launched a new platform to help avoid those issues in cities around the United States.

Engineers with Tripadvisor, Slack, Amazon Web Services and nine other technology companies developed the platform, dubbed Crowdfree.me, to help tourists avoid crowds at both businesses and public places, such as parks and beaches.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France

Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through March 2021

Hotel District, Cancun, Mexico.

Cancun Hotels Trying to Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines for Employees

Quantum of the Seas at Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore.

Royal Caribbean Brands Extend Suspension Through April 30

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland to Host Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site

TripAdvisor spokesperson Brian Hoyt said the technology uses historical traffic data and anonymized cell phone location pings to create a map showing how busy an area is based on the time and the day of the week.

Data is updated once each day and more recent information is weighted higher than older data.

When using the congestion feature, users will be able to click on a location and view how crowded it is via an overlay of a heatmap that indicates the density of crowds in public areas through a color-coded system.

The platform also incorporates location safety scores from ViruSafe by Neura, enabling users to identify public spaces and businesses where COVID-19 risk rates are higher. Hoyt confirmed the system does not store personally identifiable information.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Capitol Hill USA

Travel Companies Suspend Donations to Certain Lawmakers After...

Hawaii to Consider Uniform COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

World Travel and Tourism Council Is Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines

Travel Industry Continues Calls to End Unnecessary Quarantines

Wyndham Destinations Buys Travel + Leisure for $100 Million

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS