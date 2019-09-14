Tropical Storm Humberto Looms Near The Bahamas
Just two weeks after the devastation wrought Hurricane Dorian, Tropical Storm Humberto is threatening to make life more difficult for more than 2,000 displaced people living in shelters on Grand Bahama Island.
CNN reports that hundreds are still missing following Hurricane Dorian’s recent strike and that south Florida has processed nearly 4,000 evacuees from the area who fled the Category-5 hurricane, which flattened much of Great Bahama Island and Great Abaco Island earlier this month.
The National Hurricane Center has now issued a Tropical Storm Advisory on Humberto for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.
As of late this morning, the storm was situated around 30 miles east-northeast of Great Abaco Island 145 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, where it sat stationarily throughout the morning hours.
Humberto is expected to resume a slow path northward and away from the northwestern Bahamas by this evening, with a sharp turn to the northeast predicted to occur on Monday, September 16.
By the time it is forecast to become a full-fledged hurricane on Sunday night, it should have veered east, missing Florida’s east coast and moving away from the U.S.
Currently, sustained wind speeds clock in at about 50 mph, though gusts of up to 60 mph and up to six inches of rain are expected to continue buffeting areas of The Bahamas. This will not make things any easier on residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed, people without power or running water or communities that are flooded.
Portions of the Florida and Georgia coastlines are forecast to receive up to an inch of rain as a result of Humberto’s passing, with surf conditions expected to swell in those areas throughout the weekend and early next week.
