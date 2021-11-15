US Government Adding Chief Travel and Tourism Officer
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 15, 2021
As part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last week, the United States government will create a Chief Travel and Tourism Officer at the Department of Transportation to help coordinate travel and tourism policy across all modes of transportation.
According to details of the new $1.75 trillion legislation, the chief travel and tourism officer will be tasked with collaborating with the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) assistant secretary for aviation on all matters involving the government agency.
One of the primary functions of the new travel and tourism position is to develop an infrastructure program to provide recommendations for investments geared toward reviving domestic and international travel. The legislation calls for the plan to be completed within six months of the bill becoming law.
U.S. Travel Association executive vice president Tori Emerson Barnes told Travel Weekly the new position will “facilitate a more coordinated approach to travel and tourism within the DOT and should help with tourism-related discussions between the departments of Commerce, Transportation and Homeland Security.”
Emerson Barnes and other travel executives have highlighted the importance of tourism, especially as coronavirus-related disruptions exposed how much the industry impacts the U.S. economy.
In addition, Emerson Barnes also told TW the chief travel and tourism officer will also work with the DOT to develop “policies and regulations related to a number of emerging technologies, including electric vehicles; vertical takeoff and landing aircraft; sustainable aviation fuel; and hyperloops.”
U.S. Travel Association President Roger Dow addressed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“The bill also establishes a Chief Travel and Tourism Officer at the Department of Transportation to help coordinate travel and tourism policy across all modes of transportation,” Dow said. “This role will be vital for rebuilding our industry and preparing to welcome back visitors from around the world.”
