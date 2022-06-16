US State Department Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Mexico
The U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico this week, warning that "some areas of Mexico have increased risk of crime and kidnapping."
Officials continue to list Mexico as "Other" as opposed to Level 1-4 and advise Americans to review the individual state summaries and advisory levels for the latest information on their specific travel destination south of the border.
The State Department currently advises against travel to five states, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping. While officials also recommend that travelers reconsider plans to visit Jalisco, the department notes that "there are no restrictions on travel for U.S government employees to the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Puerto Vallarta (including neighboring Riviera Nayarit), Chapala and Ajijic."
For the majority of Mexico's top tourist destinations in places like Baja California Sur, Mexico City and Quintana Roo, the State Department continues to advise that travelers simply exercise increased caution. "There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Baja California Sur, which includes tourist areas in Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, and La Paz," officials state. "Criminal activity and violence may occur in any location, at any time, including in popular tourist destinations. Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations."
Mexico began the year with a surge in international tourist arrivals and tourism officials in places like Quintana Roo are anticipating "an excellent summer holiday season."
