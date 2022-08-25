US State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Cuba, Saudi Arabia, More
Donald Wood August 25, 2022
The United States Department of State announced updated advisories for five countries earlier this week, including Cuba and Saudi Arabia.
According to the State Department’s official website, the African country of Namibia was moved to the “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions” category, which is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk.
The government is also advising Americans to be aware of heightened risks to safety and security when visiting three destinations it moved to the “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” category: Benin, Cuba and Ecuador.
As for Saudi Arabia, the State Department moved the country to the “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” category, citing the “threat of missile and drone attacks on civilian facilities” and “terrorism” when warning American travelers.
Last week, the Department of State released its annual update to the Travel Advisory for Mexico, upgrading three Mexican states—Nayarit, Estado de Mexico and Coahuila—thanks to improvements in security.
The government also revealed that six Mexican states are on the State Department’s do not travel list for American citizens; Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said the states had a high risk of crime, kidnapping and cartel-related activity.
