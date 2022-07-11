US Travel Association Announces Daily Getaways Discount Travel Program
Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 11, 2022
The U.S. Travel Association unveiled a weeklong preview of its popular Daily Getaways program, an annual initiative to stimulate travel across America.
Officially launching on July 18, the sale will feature exclusive deals from 10 major travel brands, including Accor Hotels, BWH Hotel Group, Choice Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Universal Orlando Resort, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
The Daily Getaways program will offer discounts of up to 50 percent off loyalty points, theme park tickets, vacation packages and hotel stays. Deals and special offers available through the U.S. Travel Association can help reduce costs for travel experiences.
“This year’s Daily Getaways arrives at a time when domestic leisure travel in the U.S. is surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow said. “With so many Americans looking to book trips amid rising costs and record inflation, Daily Getaways provides travelers with exclusive offers to make future travel plans more affordable.”
“U.S. Travel, together with our industry partners, is proud to present this promotion to spur increased travel within the United States and continue to aid the recovery of the travel and tourism industry,” Dow continued.
To partake in the savings, travelers can purchase available offers online at DailyGetaways.com each weekday through August 12. Users can also sign up for daily alerts to be reminded of deals that interest them before limited quantities sell out.
Travelers can look forward to the following travel opportunities, via the U.S. Travel Association:
—Hotel rewards through discounted hotel loyalty points: Loyalty program points will be on sale from top hotel brands, including Best Western Rewards, Choice Privileges, Hilton Honors, IHG One Rewards, World of Hyatt and Wyndham Rewards.
—Overnight escapes with hotel packages: Discounted stays, park tickets and electronic gift cards from Accor Hotels, Marriott International, Universal Orlando Resort and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in U.S. destinations such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, New York, Orlando and more.
Since its inception in 2010, Daily Getaways has offered travelers access to deals from top travel brands in a one-stop, once-a-year marketplace, with deep discounts on points from top loyalty programs among the fastest sellers.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS