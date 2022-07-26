US Travel Forms Sustainable Travel Coalition
July 26, 2022
The U.S. Travel Association announced the launch of its new Sustainable Travel Coalition, which aims to align the travel, transportation and technology sectors to develop a more sustainable future.
The Sustainable Travel Coalition launched with nearly 60 member organizations and will serve as an advisory body to inform U.S. Travel on sustainability issues, opportunities and concerns within member organizations and destinations.
U.S. Travel announced several long-term goals that will inform the coalition’s near-term policy priorities, including spotlighting industry progress, amplifying industry goals and commitments, highlighting why sustainability matters and identifying proactive policies.
In addition, a dedicated Policy Committee will help drive the coalition’s efforts to enable regular progress and collaboration.
“Seeing the world and saving the world should not be mutually exclusive,” U.S. Travel Executive Vice President Emerson Barnes said. “As technology advances and consumers demand more sustainable travel options, the work of this coalition will ensure that the U.S. travel industry can meet the needs of an evolving market while also protecting our planet’s natural resources.”
“This is clearly an issue that spans well beyond the travel industry itself to practically all other sectors of the U.S. economy,” Barnes continued. “By bringing together stakeholders across related industries, we are aligning leaders in travel, transportation and technology on the critical issues that will affect their businesses for decades to come.”
U.S. Travel also teamed with more than 100 travel industry organizations to call on the federal government to advance on several near-term priorities, including a tax credit for the production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), an enhanced tax deduction to increase energy efficiency upgrades and federal investments to protect and restore natural attractions.
Earlier this month, U.S. Travel sent a letter on behalf of 297 domestic and 91 international travel organizations asking the Department of the Interior and National Park Service to consider reforming the current visitor reservation systems at national parks.
