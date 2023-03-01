US Travel Identifies Travel Pain Points and Opportunities to Improve Experiences
The U.S. Travel Association announced a new quarterly consumer survey with Ipsos that anticipates and identifies consumer behaviors and risks, while highlighting the greatest opportunities to grow the travel industry.
The study found that around 50 percent of American respondents rated their current financial situation as average or below, with 61 percent of leisure travelers and 69 percent of business travelers feeling good or excellent about their financial well-being over the next six months.
Data showed that 79 percent of leisure travelers plan to hit the road in the next six months and around 33 percent said they plan to travel more in 2023 than in 2022.
As for business travelers, 80 percent expect to take a work trip in the next six months, with another 75 percent expecting business travel spending to increase this year. Group business travel has the most momentum, with 35 percent saying they would spend the same or greater than 2019 levels in the next six months, more than any other type of business travel.
The study also highlights potential issues, including 36 percent of Americans saying they would travel more in the next six months if the experience were manageable. Another 45 percent rated the air travel experience as sub-par due to delays or cancellations, crowds and congestion.
While people worry about air travel issues, only 23 percent of leisure and 32 percent of business travelers are enrolled in TSA PreCheck.
As for blended travel, 82 percent of respondents work remotely at least some of the time, including 31 percent who work fully remote. For business travelers working remotely, 39 percent are encouraged to travel to meet with their manager in person and 36 percent to engage with co-workers and team members.
