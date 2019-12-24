Last updated: 09:35 AM ET, Tue December 24 2019

Winter Weather Impacting Holiday Travel

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 24, 2019

plane, rain, travel
PHOTO: Some holiday travelers can't catch a break. (photo via AlexeyFyodorov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Winter weather is impacting the record-breaking number of Americans traveling this holiday season.

Trending Now
Winter Travel Woes
woods in winter snow forest
airport, snow, winter

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Winter Travel Woes

Eric Bowman
Woman gazing at snowy tarmac and delayed plane flight.

Winter Storm Ezekiel Snarls Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Travel

Impacting Travel
Boeing 737-900ER

Storm Forces United Flight to Divert, Ruins Thanksgiving For...

Airlines & Airports
Ground crew deicing aircraft

Thanksgiving Weekend Travelers Face Potential Weather Nightmare

Impacting Travel

In the Southeast, heavy rain and winds forced South Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to temporarily close Monday. However, the airport has since reopened.

According to Weather.com, soaking rain will also hamper travelers in Southern California this Christmas. The system is expected to bring several inches of snow to parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and the High Plains later this week.

Wintry precipitation is expected to reach parts of the Midwest by the weekend. Still, the forecast remains uncertain heading into the holidays with the East Coast also facing the potential for rain, snow or ice, any of which would further snarl busy roads and airports.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reports 142 flight cancellations and 676 delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport and leave themselves plenty of additional time if taking to the roads.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Man Holding Credit Card And Using Cell Phone (Photo via SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hotels, AARP Try to Combat Travel Scams Aimed at Seniors

State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory

Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure at LAX

Will Paris Strikes Affect Christmas Tourism?

Fake Travel Agent Scams People Out of $400,000

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS