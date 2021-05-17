WTTC’s Annual Global Summit Proved Travel Can Return Safely
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced its annual Global Summit last month featured 99.8 percent negative COVID-19 test results before and during the event.
Out of almost 1,500 PCR and Antigen tests administered during the Cancun event, only two individuals out of more than 600 delegates testing positive on arrival and declined admittance within the ‘summit bubble.’
Within the summit, one individual tested positive prior to departure, but due to enhanced health and safety protocols—such as mandatory masks and social distancing—no further positive cases were reported.
“After months of meticulous planning, we are delighted to have delivered a safe and successful Global Summit with more than 600 delegates from over 40 countries,” WTTC Senior Vice President Virginia Messina said. “We truly believe we have shown the world how international events, and indeed international travel, can take place by observing the latest health and safety protocols.”
“Our Global Summit was proof that testing, along with enhanced health and hygiene measures, and mandatory mask wearing – complimented by the global vaccine rollout – is the key to safely reopening international travel,” Messina continued.
WTTC’s annual Global Summit was the world’s first major live international business conference in the COVID-19 era and was pulled off successful thanks to meticulous planning and implementing rigorous health and safety protocols and measures.
To deliver the world’s first international event safely, the WTTC Health & Safety committee reviewed the global requirements and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the UK Government and the Government of Quintana Roo.
