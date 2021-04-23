WTTC Global Summit Will Be World's First Face-To-Face Event Since COVID-19 Outbreak
The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Annual Global Summit 2021 is set to become the first global travel industry event bringing leaders together since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure the safety of all speakers and guests, the WTTC has implemented “strict world-class health and hygiene protocols” and made coronavirus testing available throughout the three-day event (April 25-27).
The summit, which has a theme of “Uniting the World for Recovery", will bring together private and public sector leaders from the travel and tourism industry at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico, as well as thousands expected to join the WTTC event virtually.
Some of the goals for the meetings include sharing best practices, discussing experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak, kickstarting recovery, enhancing sustainability and inclusivity and developing a roadmap to reopening international travel.
“The WTTC Global Summit is the most important event in the calendar as we bring together, for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, the cream of the Travel & Tourism sector,” WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara said. “The most influential leaders from both the private and public sectors will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly a year as we begin a new chapter in the sector’s post-pandemic recovery.”
“More than ever, as governments begin to reopen their economies, it is vital we share knowledge and best practice among travel leaders and political leaders to navigate our way to a responsible recovery,” Guevara continued.
The WTTC summit will also host the launch of a significant ‘Women’s Initiative’ to work towards removing existing barriers for women within the sector and implementing initiatives for greater success.
The event will feature marquee speakers such as former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald and more.
