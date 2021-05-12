WTTC Announces Leadership Shakeup, Names Julia Simpson as New CEO
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced major leadership changes, including the departure of longtime CEO Gloria Guevara.
WTTC officials revealed Guevara has departed the organization after four years in charge, in which she led a transformational agenda that included the sector’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is with a heavy heart that I leave WTTC,” Guevara said. “I am very proud to have led this diverse and talented team and to have worked with so many amazing industry leaders, who are WTTC’s Members, and built strong relationships with government heads of tourism around the world.”
While Guevara deserves immense credit for guiding the global travel sector through its most challenging year in history, the group will be moving forward with International Airlines Group (IAG) Executive Committee Member Julia Simpson as its President and CEO.
Starting on August 15, Simpson will bring her experience with British Airways, Iberia, IAG and the United Kingdom Government to properly represent the global Travel & Tourism private sector.
“The Travel & Tourism sector has shown real leadership in ‘reopening’ the world safely and securely; and I look forward to shaping and driving the sector’s ambitious agenda to achieve long-term sustainable and inclusive growth,” Simpson said.
Carnival Corporation President and WTTC Chair Arnold Donald paid tribute to Guevara and welcomed Simpson to her new role.
“I would like to first thank Gloria for her dedication and commitment to WTTC, especially in these difficult times,” Donald said. “Her contributions have been immeasurable, from helping to unite the sector as it manages and recovers from the pandemic, to providing a clear voice and direction for the safe restart of international travel. And I and the entire executive committee are grateful for Gloria’s continued help through this transition and her support to WTTC.”
"I am delighted to welcome Julia Simpson, an exceptional leader with experience both in the private sector and in government, to help guide WTTC at this critical juncture of the Travel & Tourism sector,” Donald continued. “I look forward to working with Julia in my role as Chair, to continue building on WTTC’s many successful initiatives.”
