Delta Air Lines to Fix Movies That Omitted LGBT Love Scenes
After coming under fire for airing edited movies on flights, Delta Air Lines announced it would replace the films with unedited versions that show the previously removed LGBT love scenes.
According to WWNYTV.com, several travelers called out Delta on social media last week after they discovered the homosexual love scenes and comments were removed from Booksmart and Rocketman.
After an uproar, Delta revealed its in-flight entertainment options were provided by a third party that chose to add the edited versions of the popular movies. The airline said the LGBT-empowering films were “well within our guidelines” and the unedited versions would be available to travelers as soon as possible.
“We are working to make sure this doesn't happen again,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “The studio has agreed to provide a special Delta edit that retains the LGBTQ+ love scenes in both Booksmart and Rocketman that will be on our flights as soon as possible.”
The complaints about the removal of same-sex love scenes and commentary became mainstream after the director of Booksmart, Olivia Wilde, was notified of the issues. After she flew with Delta and saw the edited version herself, she raised concerns about why the lesbian scene was removed but the heterosexual scene was not.
I finally had the chance to watch an edited version of Booksmart on a flight to see exactly what had been censored. Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is ... female sexuality?— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019
Thank you, @delta. https://t.co/V4rk2loBV3— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 2, 2019
After Delta’s statement and decision to replace the edited versions of the film with the theatrical releases, Wilde thanked the carrier for taking a stand. The airline said it already offers other movies with unedited LGBT love scenes and would continue to do so moving forward.
