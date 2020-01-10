American Cruise Lines Promotes Susan Shultz-Gelino to VP-Trade Relations
American Cruise Lines has promoted veteran sales executive Susan Shultz-Gelino to vice president of trade relations. Shultz-Gelino has been with American for over 20 years and formerly served as director of business development for the Line.
During her tenure the company, Shultz-Gelino led the sales department to record numbers. In 2014, she was integral in expanding American’s U.S. sales force to the line’s office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In 2018, she formed a team of business development managers, positioned throughout the U.S., to assist American’s growing network of travel advisors. She now oversees all trade partnerships and group sales.
American Cruise Lines has grown through the years, introducing a series of new modern riverboats that double the line’s river capacity. Shultz-Gelino has been an expert in developing sales tools and strategies for the line’s in-house sales teams and travel advisor partners across the country.
American’s ships accommodate 100 to 200 passengers and are built, crewed, and registered in the U.S.
With more than 35 itineraries in 25 states, including many theme and holiday cruises, American Cruise Lines' ships cruise along coastal and inland waterways of New England, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Mississippi River system and the Southeast.
