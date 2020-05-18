Disney Announces New Leadership for Parks, Experiences and Products
May 18, 2020
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced new leadership for the company’s parks, experiences and products.
The new team will be led by Josh D’Amaro, who has been named chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
“I’m incredibly proud of the new leadership team at Parks, beginning with the segment’s chairman, longtime Disney veteran Josh D’Amaro, and his newly announced team of Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock, Kareem Daniel and Thomas Mazloum,” said Chapek. “These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed Star Wars-themed lands, and a shift to more personalized experiences for guests. And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”
D’Amaro most recently held the position of president for Walt Disney World Resort and succeeds Chapek as chairman.
In his new role, he will oversee Disney’s travel and leisure businesses, including the six theme park-resort destinations in the United States, Europe and Asia, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney and Disney’s vacation ownership program, as well as Disney’s global consumer products operations.
“I want to thank Bob for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to following his record of driving innovation, value and growth at Parks,” Mr. D’Amaro said. “I am honored to be able to lead this newly announced team of exceptional senior leaders as we assume our new roles and continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests. Even during this challenging time, the enthusiasm of our dedicated cast members for what we do is unwavering, and my goal is to bring them back to work as soon as possible so they can continue to create that magic.”
In addition to D’Amaro’s new appointment, several other appointments were made.
—Jeff Vahle, formerly President, Disney Signature Experiences, has been named president, Walt Disney World Resort.
—Ken Potrock, who had served as president, consumer products, becomes president, Disneyland Resort.
—Kareem Daniel, formerly president, Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/product creation/publishing/games, has been named president, consumer products, games and publishing.
—Thomas Mazloum, who was senior vice president of resort and transportation operations at Walt Disney World Resort, becomes president, Disney Signature Experiences.
