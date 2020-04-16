Last updated: 02:03 PM ET, Thu April 16 2020

Larry Pimentel Resigns as Head of Azamara

Azamara Club Cruises Theresa Norton April 16, 2020

Pool deck at sunset, Azamara Club Cruises
PHOTO: Pool deck at sunset. (photo courtesy of Azamara)

Larry Pimentel, a long-time luxury cruise executive, has resigned as president and CEO of Azamara. The news was first published by Seatrade Cruise News.

Pimentel resigned on April 15, as Azamara parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. laid off or furloughed about 26 percent of its 5,000-person workforce in the U.S.

“The circumstances of the pandemic made this action unavoidable, and it hurts to part ways with so many good and talented people,” RCCL said in a statement. “We earlier announced the early conclusion of many crew contracts.”

Pimentel took the helm of Azamara in 2009. He positioned the three-ship line as one offering Destination Immersion experiences, meaning longer stays, more overnights and night touring in port cities around the world.

Before joining Azamara, he was president and CEO of SeaDream Yacht Club, a privately held luxury yachting company. At Carnival Corp., he served as president and CEO of Cunard Line and Seabourn Cruise Line. He was previously president and CEO of Classic Hawaii, a tour operating company.

Pimentel is an in-demand speaker, writer and educator. He was Distinguished Lecturer at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration and has led marketing seminars for Harvard Business School, Ritz-Carlton Company, Bloomberg and others.

