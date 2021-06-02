NCL’s Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou Departs
Katina Athanasiou, the chief sales officer at Norwegian Cruise Line for almost two years, has departed the company and was replaced by Todd Hamilton, who has the title of senior vice president of sales.
Athanasiou posted news of her departure on her Facebook page.
“I don’t think anyone can deny how incredibly challenging the last year has been for us all. So much uncertainty and change ... so much to consider. And now, so much to look forward to. Many of us are starting anew, and today, I’m taking my own first step into a new adventure.
“While not easy, I’ve made the personal health decision to delay getting vaccinated, which means I will begin a new chapter apart from Norwegian. I’m forever grateful and appreciative of the remarkable people I’ve worked alongside and various opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to experience these past 10 years. ... I never stopped learning and loving what I did and who I worked with; and for that, I’m truly blessed. I now pass the baton to the amazing sales team and leaders at #CruiseNorwegian. You will rock it and I can’t wait to see you soar even higher! Cheers to the industry getting back underway and ‘blooming’ to success. The best is yet to come for us all!”
Her decision to put off the shots runs counter to the cruise company’s decision to mandate vaccines of all employees, as well as passengers and crew members, at least initially when cruising resumes.
Athanasiou also thanked Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. President and CEO Frank Del Rio, as well as NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer and former president Andy Stuart, “for trusting me and allowing me to help build this special brand alongside them.”
Hamilton joined Norwegian Cruise Line in June 2007 and previously held the roles of vice president of international business, and vice president of commercial and business planning for NCLH as well as for its three brands: NCL, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
