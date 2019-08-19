Playa Hotels Appoints Dean Sullivan VP, Marketing and Public Relations
People Playa Hotels & Resorts August 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sullivan will lead all marketing initiatives that support the strategic and creative direction of Playa’s portfolio of all-inclusive resorts. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Playa Hotels & Resorts has named Dean Sullivan, vice president of marketing and public relations.
Sullivan will report to Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts and will be based out of the company’s Fort Lauderdale office. In his new role, Sullivan will lead all marketing initiatives that support the strategic and creative direction of Playa’s portfolio of all-inclusive resorts that include Hilton, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack Resorts and Sanctuary.
“We’re proud to welcome Dean to the team at such a pivotal time in the company’s history. Dean’s depth and breadth of all-inclusive hospitality makes him the ideal candidate to further expand our growing footprint. His appointment will play an integral role in strengthening our efforts and diversifying our brand portfolio going forward,” said Froemming.
Sullivan brings a wealth of experience to Playa. His previous leadership roles include Chief Marketing Officer for Couples Resorts and Vice President of Sales & Digital Marketing for Kerzner International, the owner and operator of One&Only and Atlantis Resorts. Separately, he served on the Board of Directors for the Issa Trust Foundation from 2014-2019.
“I’ve been an admirer of Playa Hotels & Resorts for some time as they have expanded from Mexico across the Caribbean under the leadership of some of the brightest minds in the business and I’m thrilled to take my spot on the team. Playa Hotels & Resorts provides a level of quality, service and luxury that is unparalleled in the all-inclusive space,” said Sullivan.
SOURCE: Playa Hotels & Resorts press release.
