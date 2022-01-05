Rocky Mountaineer Names David McKenna New President & CEO
Rocky Mountaineer welcomed David McKenna as the luxury train tour operator’s new President and Chief Executive Officer on January 4, 2022.
Prior to his new role at Rocky Mountaineer, McKenna was President at the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in which he led the expansion of tourism and acquisitions in the Canadian Rockies. Currently the Board Chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, McKenna’s experience with Canadian adventure tourism will help the tour operator continue its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand its offerings elsewhere in the world.
"I am thrilled to join the Rocky Mountaineer team at this exciting time in the company's 32-year history. Despite the challenges of the past 21 months, there is a sense of optimism at Rocky Mountaineer that can be felt across the team," said McKenna.
"From the iconic routes through the Canadian Rockies, to the newest route in the American Southwest, to compelling opportunities yet to be uncovered, the future is bright for this globally renowned tourism team. I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of the team responsible for designing and achieving the next phase for Rocky Mountaineer,” he continued.
"We are incredibly pleased to welcome David to the team. He is no stranger to the impact the pandemic has had on tourism, and his experience and fortitude in strengthening business foundations, identifying, and developing new tourism opportunities, and engaging and coaching team members will be essential to the long-term success of this company," said Peter Armstrong, Founder, Rocky Mountaineer.
