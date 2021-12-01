Silversea Cruises Appoints Katina Athanasiou SVP of Sales
People Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton December 01, 2021
Silversea Cruises appointed cruise industry veteran Katina Athanasiou as senior vice president of sales, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
She will drive Silversea’s sales strategy in the Americas across all channels, reporting to Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director-the Americas.
With a career that spans 21 years, Athanasiou most recently served as chief sales officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, where she developed, implemented, and led business development strategies, while working toward the long-term success of travel partners.
“We are thrilled to welcome Katina Athanasiou to Silversea Cruises,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer at Silversea. “Athanasiou has a proven record of developing strong partnerships to deliver successful sales strategies, which will prove invaluable as we continue on our ambitious growth trajectory as part of the Royal Caribbean Group.”
Athanasiou departed NCL in June 2021, although she said she would stay on as a consultant through November.
“I am delighted to join Silversea Cruises during this exciting period, as we optimize all channels towards the company’s long-term growth,” Athanasiou said in a press release. “With its aggressive shipbuilding program and leadership position in luxury and expedition cruising, this is an incredible time for our guests and travel advisor partners. I am thrilled to return to the luxury cruise space and look forward to engaging with all internal and external stakeholders to deliver and unlock deep, meaningful experiences in luxury travel.”
