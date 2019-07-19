Steve Gorga Joins 30SecondsToFly as Executive VP The Americas
WHY IT RATES: The travel industry Hall of Famer has a long history of success and will begin the next chapter of his career with a leading-edge company.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Industry veteran Steve Gorga is joining 30SecondsToFly as Executive VP The Americas, effective Tuesday, July 16.
"Steve has a proven track record in the industry where he has established a sound reputation based on a customer-centric, service excellence mentality. We know he will be a great asset to the team as he leads our business in North America," said 30SecondsToFly CEO Riccardo Vittoria.
Gorga has led several major travel industry suppliers over the past many years. Most notably, he was CEO of Travel Impressions, a subsidiary for American Express, and brought the company to the forefront of the industry by more than tripling its valuation during his tenure. His executive role included the direction of a $700 million, 675-employee vacation wholesaler as well as the leadership of the global American Express Vacations business unit.
He has also hosted Hickory Travel’s 2017 conference and led Tourism Holdings Inc., Long Island and New York City as CEO and President.
Gorga's honors and awards include the following:
—2013: One of three industry leaders inducted into the Tourism Cares Hall of Fame
—2011: One of two industry leaders inducted into the Sandals Hall of Fame
—2010: Joined the Starwood Advisory Board
—2001: Named Car Rental Person of the Year by Travel Agent Magazine
—2000: One of the travel industry’s 25 Most Influential Executives by Leisure Travel Magazine
"Artificial intelligence is going to change the way businesses operate for many years to come. I am thrilled to be joining such a leading-edge company in the early stage of AI’s evolution," Gorga said.
Gorga can be reached at steven@30secondstofly.com or 631-572-6395.
SOURCE: 30SecondsToFly press release.
