Aurora Expeditions Adds Three North American BDMs

Aurora Expeditions is expanding its North American sales team with three new business development managers as its business from the US and Canada continues to grow exponentially.
The Australia adventure expeditions operator, which has resumed its Antarctica expeditions, said 70 percent of the season’s guests hail from the US and Canada.
The team includes Kelli Mills (Northeast), a former agency owner with significant expedition travel experience; Jennifer Reynolds (Southeast), an 18-year industry veteran specializing in the adventure- and small-ship segment; and Bonnie Newman (Western), a former ASTA Travel Agency Advocate of the Year nominee with close ties to Virtuoso, an important Aurora preferred supplier.
In other developments, Nicolas Bilek was hired to grow the companies Quebec business.
“Aurora Expeditions is committed to growing and investing in North America,” said Lisa Bertini, who was recently named vice president of sales, North America for Aurora.
“We have already seen a significant increase in interest in our active and life-changing voyages to Antarctica and the Arctic from this market, and I am confident that our new team members will help to accelerate and expand this growth for us, working with our valued trade partners.”
