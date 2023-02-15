Last updated: 03:34 PM ET, Wed February 15 2023

Aurora Expeditions Expands Into Northern Greenland with New Itinerary

Tour Operator Aurora Expeditions Lacey Pfalz February 15, 2023

Greg Mortimer, expedition ship, Greenland, Aurora Expeditions
The Greg Mortimer along the coast of Greenland. (photo via Tyson Mayr)

Aurora Expeditions is expanding into the less-visited region of northeast Greenland with a new itinerary, the 14-day East Greenland Explorer, which will depart on August 15, 2023.

Beginning in Reykjavik, Iceland onboard the Greg Mortimer ship, expeditionists on this itinerary can visit Kronprins Christian Land, home to the world’s only military dog sled patrol the Sirius Patrol of Northeast Greenland National Park, visit ancient Thule archaeological sites, the Inuit village of Ittoqqortoormiit and, of course, enjoy plenty of opportunities to see Arctic wildlife.

“We invite you to join us and be part of a trailblazing ‘exploratory voyage,’ where the itinerary is driven by nature and Aurora’s genuine spirit of exploration,” said Hayley Peacock Gower, chief marketing officer. “Aurora Expeditions continues to focus on increasing awareness of the thought-provoking and inspiring regions it visits through immersive and educational experiences to create life-long advocates of our planet.”

Aurora Expeditions, Greenland, Zodiac
An Aurora Expeditions Zodiac group near icebergs in Greenland. (photo via Tyson Mayr)

The East Greenland Explorer begins at $13,795 per person, though a ten percent discount is available for those who book and deposit prior to February 28, 2023. The price includes overnight accommodation prior to the expedition, a Golden Circle and Geothermal Energy tour in Iceland prior to embarkation, all meals and most drinks during the expeditions, all shore excursions and Zodiac cruises, lectures and transfers, a polar expedition jacket, onboard Wi-Fi and port charges and gratuities.

