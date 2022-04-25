Collette Announces Up to 20 Percent Off During Spring Sale
Global tour operator Collette announced a spring sale that offers customers up to 20 percent off on 2022-2023 tour dates booked through May 6.
The savings of up to 20 percent—equivalent to $1000 per person—applies to travel between May 1 and April 30, 2023. Customers who purchase the travel protection plan will be eligible to receive a full money-back refund if they need to cancel, up to 24 hours before departure.
To take advantage of the promotion, customers must use the offer code SPRINGSAVE at the time of booking. Offers are combinable with member benefits only, and discount level and availability vary by destination and month of travel.
On Collette’s 13-day Italian Vistas tour, guests will visit the Italian Lakes in the resort town of Stresa and a Tuscan winery and farm to enjoy lunch and sample the local wines.
For travelers looking for a longer adventure, the company offers the 27-day Complete South Pacific tour that explores the Great Barrier Reef from a glass-bottom catamaran and tours the sandstone domes known as Kata Tjuta at the base of Ayers Rock.
“Now is the time for your clients to save big in some of our favorite destinations,” Collette President Jaclyn Leibl-Cote said. “From the Umbrian countryside of Tuscany to the wonders of the South Pacific, there truly is something for everyone in this sale.”
Collette’s advanced commission program will provide travel advisors a portion of the full commission amount based on the type of booking, with the company not recalling the advanced payments if a client chooses to cancel.
