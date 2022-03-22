Last updated: 12:25 PM ET, Tue March 22 2022

Commit To Responsible Travel With EF Go Ahead Tours

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz March 22, 2022

Kenya, Amboseli National Park, EF Go Ahead Tours
Kenya's Amboseli National Park. (photo via Sergey Pesterev / EF Go Ahead Tours)

Sustainability and a focus on immersion and community tourism are more important for travelers than ever before.

One family-owned tour operator, EF Go Ahead Tours, is making an impact with its Responsible Tourism Initiatives, which help community-based development projects, sustainability initiatives, animal conservation programs and more.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
M/Y Wayra, yachts, yacht cruising, Kontiki Expeditions

Kontiki Expeditions Launches Cruises Along Coastal Ecuador

Delta Air Lines, Food & Beverage, Kate

Delta Debuts Plant-Based In-Flight Meals

Iberostar

UNESCO and Expedia Group Add New Hospitality Organizations to...

road, sustainable, sustainability, green, future, ecotourism, eco-friendly

US Travel Association: Sustainability Is Key to Future of Travel

EF Go Ahead Tours is part of EF Education First, which is a family-owned company that has specialized in language training, educational travel, cultural exchange and academic degree programs since 1965. The tour operator offers trips for anyone who wants a small-group trip that focuses on learning about the culture and the ecosystems in which they visit.

EF Go Ahead Tours has three pillars to its Responsible Tourism Initiatives: supporting local communities, promoting animal welfare and protecting the environment.

The tour operator supports local communities in a variety of ways, but one of the biggest is by supporting locally owned businesses and initiatives that promote cultural preservation and economic equality. One such business is Kazuri Beads in Kenya, which travelers can visit on the Kenya Wildlife Safari trip. Travelers can visit the jewelry workshop, which employs single mothers and other disadvantaged individuals who create jewelry from locally sourced clay.

Additionally, EF Go Ahead Tours provides culturally immersive experiences that benefit local communities and provide long-term impacts that continue to do good after you leave your trip, like supporting Nar Kadin, a Turkish collection that provides culinary employment opportunities to women, or the Balcon del Inka textile cooperative in Peru, which helps preserve Quechuan culture and provide economic prosperity to indigenous women.

Nile River, Egypt, EF Go Ahead Tours
A group sails down the Nile River in Egypt. (photo via EF Go Ahead Tours)

The second pillar of the tour operator’s Responsible Travel Initiatives is promoting animal welfare. It became the first international education company to develop animal welfare best practices protocols in 2018, which it uses as a guide to the safe and humane treatment of animals on all of its trips. It’s also partnered with the nonprofit World Animal Protection to help implement these guides.

Travelers taking a variety of trips can visit rescues and conservancies, watch animals in their native habitats without interfering or taking them from where they belong and visit and support initiatives that provide economic alternatives to animal poaching across the globe. One such initiative is the Dhonk Craft workshop, which travelers can support on the India: Delhi, Agra & Jaipur trip. The workshop provides arts and crafts training and job opportunities to challenge the local poaching industry.

The third pillar is protecting the environment. One of its programs is the EF Forest Initiative, which in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, planted nearly three million trees in Kenya, Madagascar and Mozambique in 2021.

It’s also committed to becoming carbon negative by 2021 and historically carbon neutral by offsetting all of its carbon emissions since its founding in 1965. Additionally, the tour operator works to promote sustainability practices in each destination.

No matter which trips travelers book, they’ll know they’ll be making positive impacts on the planet with EF Go Ahead Tours.

For more information, please click here.

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Quark, Expeditions, Antarctica

Quark Expeditions Announces 2023-2024 Antarctic Season

Quark Expeditions

Intrepid Travel Launches New Experiences To Amplify BIPOC Perspectives, Cultures

Collette Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Big Savings

Women Lead the Way in New Frontiers

The Travel Corporation Launches TTC Tour Brands

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS