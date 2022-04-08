Contiki Reaches Carbon Neutrality, Releases New Sustainable Merch
Lacey Pfalz April 08, 2022
Contiki, the tour operator for young travelers aged 18-35, has reached carbon neutrality and will continue to be carbon neutral throughout the year through carbon offsetting measures.
This includes all emissions produced from travel, accommodations and even meals. The tour operator offsets its emissions using carbon credits, one of which equals one ton of carbon emissions. Contiki purchases the equivalent number of carbon credits for all of its emissions produced, and the money to purchase them goes towards projects aimed at reducing or removing the same amount of greenhouse gasses the tour operator produces.
Additionally, the tour operator continues to offer MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experiences on many of its trips, including planting trees, empowering women’s collectives and more. Other measures include using fuel-efficient coaches, choosing trains over short-haul flights and utilizing renewable resources at Contiki-owned accommodations.
“At Contiki, we want to make sure all the amazing memories we’re making during our travel experiences are also making a larger impact to help the planet. Going carbon neutral was important to us because it ensures that the environment is not being harmed at the expense of our exploration,” said Contiki’s Chief Sustainability Officer Tasha Hayes.
“Since becoming the chief sustainability officer for Contiki, I’ve been able to educate our Contiki travelers about our sustainability goals and strategy and get them excited about how they can make a difference during their Contiki trips while also furthering our efforts to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”
Contiki’s merchandise is also created with sustainability in mind, including a zero-waste travel store and organic clothing.
For more information about its sustainability efforts, please click here.
