EF Go Ahead Tours Offering Early Black Friday Travel Deals
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2022
EF Go Ahead Tours is launching its annual Black Friday deals a month early beginning October 25, with discounts beginning at 20 percent off for trips across all seven continents.
The Black Friday Sales run from October 25 through November 25. Travelers who book can save up to $600 per person or $1,200 per couple on some itineraries, with savings discounted by at least 20 percent. Lightning deals with savings of up to $1,000 off itineraries will also be available 12 times throughout the month-long period.
Each week there will be themed discounts for regional itineraries; for example, over the week of November 4-10, travelers who book a tour for Spain, Italy or Greece can save up to $600 per person. The tour operator is also offering an extra $100 off for veterans on November 11, Veterans Day. Solo travelers can enjoy specific savings during this month-long event, too.
Those interested in receiving early access to these deals can register with their first and last names, email addresses and phone numbers on EF Go Ahead Tours' website to get all the details as they happen.
"We are seeing record demand for guided group travel. Travelers are ready to take those long-awaited trips," says Heidi Durflinger, President of EF Go Ahead Tours. "The value, special access, ease and convenience as well as the focus we place on educational and immersive experiences is driving the demand we are noticing."
The new early Black Friday Sales follows what has been a remarkable increase in demand for escorted tours. EF Go Ahead Tours has experienced an 86 percent increase in bookings for travel through 2024 during the past three months compared to 2021. Additionally, the tour operator has seen a 66 percent increase in travelers under 55 booking tours (compared to 2019) and a 69 percent increase in solo trips (compared to 2021).
