G Adventures Cancels Tours Through July 31
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers May 20, 2020
Due to the continuing Covid-19 global pandemic, G Adventures has taken the necessary decision to further suspend all tours departing up to and including July 31, 2020. In addition, G Adventures will also be suspending all G Expedition departures up to and including August 31, 2020. The health and safety of our travellers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect our travellers and our people at this time.
All travellers booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to July 31, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
With the exception of G Expedition departures between August 01 - 31, 2020, we are not suspending tours beyond July 31 as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020 the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.
To help travellers feel confident to rebook using their travel credit, lifetime deposit or to make a new booking, G Adventures is offering a Book with Confidence policy, which allows any bookings made up to 30 June 2020 flexible cancellation and rebooking options. Travellers who have booked trips before this time and departing before December 31, 2020 will be able to cancel and rebook their trip up to 14 days prior to departure. Trips booked within this time and departing between January 01 and June 30, 2021 can be cancelled and rebooked 30 days prior to departure. *
G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance / air providers for details on compensation.
Travellers and agents with questions are asked to refer to the online FAQ page or to contact our sales team by telephone or email at the following numbers / email:
Toll-free, North America only: 1 877 277 9854
Email: experience@gadventures.com
