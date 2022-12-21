G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip Sanctioned by Russia
G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip has been sanctioned by Russia amid a ban against 200 prominent Canadians in a counter move response to sanctions recently imposed by Ottawa.
The travel industry pioneer has since issued a response to the news, saying he welcomes the sanction and will continue to stand up for human rights.
"What Russia is doing is horrifying. I welcome this sanction as it gives us an opportunity to speak out again about the atrocity of the war against Ukraine. I will continue to support the further sanctioning of Russia until they leave the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and stop destroying a beautiful proud country and killing innocent people," Poon Tip said in a statement on Wednesday.
"As a company, G Adventures spoke out early. We canceled all tours in Russia, and refused to accept Russian nationals residing inside Russia on our trips, or to take bookings from Russian agencies," he added.
"The fact I am now being personally sanctioned in return underpins my commitment to fighting the good fight, though it continues to devastate me that the Russian tourism industry and local communities are the ones impacted by these reciprocal bans when it comes to accessing the benefits of tourism," said Poon Tip.
"I have always said travel can be the fastest path to peace. It’s only by connecting with other cultures that we can foster connection and understanding between different countries and communities. If I have to be sanctioned to get this message across I’ll wear it as a badge of honor."
"Travel is the most powerful way we can open our hearts, minds, and eyes to the beauty of the world, especially in the darkest of times. This cultural exchange is the backbone of what I built this company on 32 years ago and it must continue, but not at the expense of innocent people," he concluded.
