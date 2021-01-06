G Adventures Launches 2021 G-Normous Agent Incentive
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff January 06, 2021
G Adventures has launched the 2021 G-Normous agent incentive program, now in its eighth year.
The program began on January 1, 2021, and will last for four months and includes travel advisors worldwide who can earn regional cash prizes, win a $3,000 grand prize jackpot, participate in giveaways and more.
Last year’s G-Normous incentive surpassed regional sales targets in North America with first-time agents comprising one of the largest booking segments despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and G-Normous 8.0 has been designed to support agents in every way possible.
“We’re especially excited about G-Normous this year as we look forward to getting travelers back out on the road. Despite the odds, last year’s G-Normous was incredibly successful, thanks to the hard-working and driven travel advisor community,” said Jenn Stevens, U.S. trade marketing manager. “G-Normous 8.0 is our biggest and best incentive program yet, and we can’t wait to reward agents for their unwavering support over the course of 2020.”
G Adventures is providing travel advisors with selling incentives including cash prizes and a series of consumer offers designed to entice travelers to book, including "The Great Adventure Sale” which offers up to 30 percent off on select trips for departures.
The tour operator has also partnered with several tourism boards, including Tourism Authority of Thailand and ProColombia, to highlight specific destinations throughout the promotion.
All agents with a G Adventures Sherpa account are automatically registered. Agents without a Sherpa account must register through their agency manager at www.gadventures.com/agents/register/.
For more information on G Adventures, United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS