G Adventures Launches 'The Great Adventure' Sale
Lacey Pfalz December 28, 2020
G Adventures launched The Great Adventure Sale to encourage travel in 2021, offering up to 30% off expeditions and a reduced deposit.
The sale begins now and ends midnight on January 31, 2021 for tours departing between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.
The discount is available for more than 450 tour options across many of the tour operator’s categories, such as Family, Active, Wellness and Local Living travel styles. Those participating in the sale will also find 21% off My Own Room options and a $1 upfront deposit.
All bookings made with this discount will also have the flexible Book with Confidence Policy, which will allow travelers to cancel and rebook their trip up to 30 days prior to departure. Some trips even include the Travel with Confidence Plus Collection, which adds more steps to practice social distancing.
Some of the adventures included in the Great Adventure Sale include Hiking Utah’s Big 5, which is a 9-day Active trip in Utah’s National Parks; The Great South American Journey: Quito to Rio Adventure, which is a 65-day adventure highlighting many of the countries of South America; and the Machu Picchu Adventure, an 8-day Classic trip that begins and ends in Lima.
For more information about the sale, please visit GAdventures.com.
