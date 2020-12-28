Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Mon December 28 2020

G Adventures Launches 'The Great Adventure' Sale

Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz December 28, 2020

Utah, G Adventures
PHOTO: Zion National Park, Utah Group Hiking (photo via G Adventures)

G Adventures launched The Great Adventure Sale to encourage travel in 2021, offering up to 30% off expeditions and a reduced deposit.

The sale begins now and ends midnight on January 31, 2021 for tours departing between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offers 'Buy One, Gift One' Promotion

Playa Hotels & Resorts

gallery icon 7 Can't-Miss Holiday Travel Deals

Cinderella

Walt Disney World Giving Extra Theme Park Days With New Offer

Silver Explorer, silversea, expedition, Chilean Fjords, tour, glacier

Silversea and Princess Launch Wave Season Promotions

The discount is available for more than 450 tour options across many of the tour operator’s categories, such as Family, Active, Wellness and Local Living travel styles. Those participating in the sale will also find 21% off My Own Room options and a $1 upfront deposit.

All bookings made with this discount will also have the flexible Book with Confidence Policy, which will allow travelers to cancel and rebook their trip up to 30 days prior to departure. Some trips even include the Travel with Confidence Plus Collection, which adds more steps to practice social distancing.

Some of the adventures included in the Great Adventure Sale include Hiking Utah’s Big 5, which is a 9-day Active trip in Utah’s National Parks; The Great South American Journey: Quito to Rio Adventure, which is a 65-day adventure highlighting many of the countries of South America; and the Machu Picchu Adventure, an 8-day Classic trip that begins and ends in Lima.

For more information about the sale, please visit GAdventures.com.

For more information on G Adventures

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Globus Small Group Discovery

How Tour Operators Are Planning for Travel in 2021

Globus

Customize Your Vacation With CIE Tours

The Travel Corporation Offers Travel Protection Program With COVID-19 Coverage

Younger Travelers Looking for a Different Kind of Travel in 2021

Collette Offering Oberammergau Passion Play in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS