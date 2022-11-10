Last updated: 10:08 AM ET, Thu November 10 2022

G Adventures Launches Annual Cyber Sale

Kyoto, Japan, Bamboo forest, Arashiyama bamboo forest, G Adventures
Two women walk within the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest in Kyoto, Japan. (photo via G Adventures)

Global tour operator G Adventures launched its annual Cyber Sale today, November 10, offering discounts of up to 30 percent on over 700 trips worldwide, available to book now through November 30, 2022.

The Cyber Sale is offering 30 percent off select trips for travel through April 30, 2023. For those looking for trips between May 1 and June 30, 2023, the sale offers 10 percent discounts on a selection of trips.

Discounted trip styles include Active, Wellness, Marine, 18-to-Thirtysomethings and Family travel styles. Travelers can explore Incan ruins across Peru on the 8-day Inca Discovery for 30 percent off, or explore Tokyo to Kyoto on an 11-day journey across the backroads of Japan for 15 percent off on the Back Roads of Japan tour.

“We’re excited to be able to offer such a diverse range of trips for our annual Cyber Sale,” said Steve Lima, G Adventures Director of Marketing for USA and Latin America. “We are seeing a shorter book-to-travel trend lately, which plays in perfectly with this sale. We’re also seeing an increase in bookings for our heart-pumping Active trips leading into the winter and spring months.”

