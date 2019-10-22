ID Travel Group Recognizes Top Partners and Incentivizes Dominican Republic Sales
Island Destinations, one of the world’s most trusted and respected wholesale brands in “Sun, Sea and Sand” luxury travel, recently celebrated 36 years of continued travel-industry excellence, along with the debut of its newly curated Travelers Collection Brochure for 2020, at ID Travel Group’s (Island Destinations’ parent company) annual gala, which was held this year at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.
“We’re honored to celebrate 250+ of our industry partners under one roof and are so very grateful for the longstanding relationships that we have established with the world’s best hotels and top luxury travel advisors.” said Laurie Palumbo, Chief Operating Officer of ID Travel Group.
During the ceremony, five luxury hotels in the Dominican Republic (DR) were specially honored with the 2020 President’s Award for Emerging Luxury:
—Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
—Eden Roc Cap Cana
—Paradisus Palma Real Resorts
—Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club
—Amanera
“The Dominican Republic, a destination of emerging luxury, was validated by our seasoned team of experts during our annual company retreat this June,” said Maurice Bonham-Carter, President and CEO of ID Travel Group. “The service, cuisine and offerings are better than ever, and we, as the authority for luxury travel, are extremely confident that these award-winning properties stand ready to delight your clients.”
As a gesture of confidence in the DR, and in a nod to the organization’s 36th anniversary, Island Destinations is offering $1,000 in air credit and a three-night stay for two at one of these five-star properties to every travel advisor who books a total of 36 or more room nights in the Dominican Republic between now and January 31, 2020.
The newly released 2020 Travelers Collection Brochure profiles 125 luxury properties, considered to be the finest hotels in the Island Destinations portfolio, located in many of the world’s top vacation destinations. Its front and back covers highlight imagery from Grand Velas Riviera Maya, recipient of ID Travel Group’s inaugural 2020 Island Destinations Passionate Palm award.
Other hotels that received recognition before a room filled with the industry’s top professionals include:
—Anantara Angkor Resort & Spa, Cambodia - Ultimate Experience Award
—Kudadoo Maldives Private Island - Ultimate Romance Award
—Montage Los Cabos - Ultimate Intuitive Service Award
—Silversands Grenada - Ultimate Style & Design Award
