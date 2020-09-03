Intrepid Launches Virtual ‘Urban Adventures at Home’
Intrepid Urban Adventures announced it has launched its online virtual experiences, Urban Adventures at Home, to help bring cultural experience into travelers’ homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The experiences range from cooking classes to yoga classes to traditional art classes and more, and feature local guides from around the world in interactive one- to two-hour sessions over Zoom. The classes can be booked as private or join-in classes and are open to all levels, from beginner to expert.
Urban Adventures at Home help travelers who cannot currently travel to satisfy some of their wanderlust while also helping the areas and the people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the loss of tourism income.
The classes feature countries such as Russia, India, Mexico and Poland, with plans to expand in the future. Current offerings include, but are not limited to, the Frida Kahlo Watercolor Painting Class and the Traditional Pierogi Cooking Class.
The classes are currently priced at or below $30 per person. For more information or to register for a class, please visit UrbanAdventures.com.
