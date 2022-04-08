Intrepid Travel Launches Sweepstakes For a Bucket-List Trip to Kenya
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz April 08, 2022
Intrepid Travel, one of the leading responsible tour operators, has launched a sweepstakes giving one lucky winner a spot on their Premium Kenya trip.
The sweepstakes is open to all U.S. and Canadian citizens. Applicants have until April 15, 2022 to apply. Applicants can enter with their first and last name, their email and their country of residence.
The Premium Kenya trip is a seven-day trip valued at $2,555, with elevated accommodations and experiences. It begins round-trip from Nairobi, Kenya, where the tour group will begin at Nairobi National Park, where they’ll stay in a hotel in the park that offers incredible opportunities for viewing wildlife such as zebras and giraffes.
They’ll continue on to Elsamere, the former home of writer Joy Adamson, whose books brought conservation to the forefront, followed by a visit to Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru National Park. Travelers can enjoy cultural experiences at the Masai Mara National Reserve, then spend a few more days in the game reserve spotting wildlife including lions, cheetahs or leopards before heading back to Nairobi.
For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on Kenya
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS