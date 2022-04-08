Last updated: 10:03 AM ET, Fri April 08 2022

Intrepid Travel Launches Sweepstakes For a Bucket-List Trip to Kenya

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz April 08, 2022

Intrepid Travel, rhino, African animals, Kenya tours
A rhino in Kenya, one of the many animals to be seen while on Intrepid Travel's Premium Kenya trip. (photo via Angela Strangis / Intrepid Travel)

Intrepid Travel, one of the leading responsible tour operators, has launched a sweepstakes giving one lucky winner a spot on their Premium Kenya trip.

The sweepstakes is open to all U.S. and Canadian citizens. Applicants have until April 15, 2022 to apply. Applicants can enter with their first and last name, their email and their country of residence.

The Premium Kenya trip is a seven-day trip valued at $2,555, with elevated accommodations and experiences. It begins round-trip from Nairobi, Kenya, where the tour group will begin at Nairobi National Park, where they’ll stay in a hotel in the park that offers incredible opportunities for viewing wildlife such as zebras and giraffes.

They’ll continue on to Elsamere, the former home of writer Joy Adamson, whose books brought conservation to the forefront, followed by a visit to Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru National Park. Travelers can enjoy cultural experiences at the Masai Mara National Reserve, then spend a few more days in the game reserve spotting wildlife including lions, cheetahs or leopards before heading back to Nairobi.

For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, please click here.

