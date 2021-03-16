Intrepid Travel Reveals Sustainable Premium Adventures
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2021
Intrepid Travel revealed over seventy new trips under the new Intrepid Premium tour category, featuring luxury accommodations, private transport, train journeys and sustainable experiences that impact local communities in positive ways.
The new Intrepid Premium trips are available for departures beginning in January 2022. With over 40 countries and 70 tour options, Intrepid Premium gives luxury travelers a more sustainable travel option.
Accommodations could range from a cave hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey to an eco-lodge in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. There are also community stays, like the one in the Peruvian rainforest with the Ese Eja indigenous community. Most accommodations are locally owned and many use renewable and clean energy sources.
On the 15-Day Premium Morocco In Depth tour, which starts at $3,775 per person, guests can visit a local home for dinner in Fes, meet women who are part of the Tawesna social enterprise in Air Benhaddou and drink tea with an Amazigh, or Berber, family in the Dades Valley.
The Premium travel category is designed to have a low environmental footprint and a positive impact on local communities. Intrepid Travel is the only tour operator in the world with verified scientific climate targets.
“With our aim to become a world leader in sustainable, experience-rich travel, we identified that many of our customers were seeking a higher-end product with purpose,” says James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel. “As we continue to prepare for a gradual and sustainable recovery, we saw Premium as an opportunity to build a new style of tour that ensures local communities truly benefit from high-value tourism. We wanted to show that a premium product can also deliver on a premium purpose."
Intrepid Travel uses Safe Travel protocols developed with the World Travel & Tourism Council. Intrepid also features a new flexible bookings policy. For more information, please visit IntrepidTravel.com.
