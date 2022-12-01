Intrepid Travel to Offer 100+ Indigenous Experiences in 2023
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz December 01, 2022
B-Corp tour operator Intrepid Travel will offer over 100 global Indigenous experiences in its 2023 portfolio, building upon its focus on community-based tourism from Australia’s First Nations groups to Native American ones in North America.
Among the new experiences include a visit to a medicinal garden and textile weaving workshop at a Mayan village along the ‘Real Central America’ itinerary; a First Nations-led ‘Walk Queensland’s Scenic Rim’ trip in Australia and a visit to a shaman during the ‘Maya Encounter’ tour in Guatemala.
“Communities and people are at the heart of our trips,” says Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel President, North America. “We aim to get a better understanding of local views, support more community based and First Nations experiences, and forge strong industry relationships. It’s critical to continue to elevate Indigenous culture through authentic experiences.”
Intrepid Travel has been a long supporter of Indigenous and responsible tourism. It launched its first Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan in 2019 and was the first tour operator in Australia to do so, creating a plan for how the tour operator’s efforts can help the country’s reconciliation efforts by supporting First Nations cultures through tourism. It’s currently completed 75 percent of its 90 goals in the plan.
In 2020, the tour operator also helped launch the first-ever Indigenous Tourism Forum of the Americas, a meeting place for leaders in North, Central and South America to discuss the role that tourism plays in supporting equal opportunities for Indigenous groups.
“As travel continues to bridge the gap between cultures and reveal undiscovered stories around the world, there is one vital group that cannot be forgotten: Those who came first,” says Sara King, GM of Purpose at Intrepid Travel. “It has always been our mission to change the way we see the world. Now, as we continue to grow as a company and learn from others, our travelers can too.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
5-Star Luxury Resort in Punta Cana Is All-Suite and All-Inclusive
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS