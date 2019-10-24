Lip Smacking Foodie Tour Expands Group Culinary Tours to St. Louis
Groups can now take a deep dive into Central West End—one of St. Louis’ most vibrant neighborhoods, oozing with personality—with award-winning Lip Smacking Foodie Tours.
The experience is available to corporate and private groups from 15 to 75 participants. The tour marks the fifth city expansion for the innovative culinary walking tour company.
Originating in Las Vegas, where its popular tours have won a host of accolades, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours provides the ideal way to explore St. Louis’ walkable, tree-lined neighborhood. Every block of Central West End is chock full of boutiques, restaurants and art galleries.
At each of four stops on the tour, guests will be whisked directly to their table to relax, mingle and network while enjoying fine fare presented with VIP service, without having to fuss with lines or reservations. Special cocktail packages are also available for an even more elevated experience.
At the first stop, Taste, guests make their way past a massive wooden door and dark velvet curtain to settle into an intimate tavern, where the small plates are plentiful and the cocktails stylishly served in antique glassware.
The second stop is Brasserie by Niche. James Beard Award-winning Chef Gerard Craft transports guests dreamily to the iconic sidewalk cafes of Paris with his classic French bistro fare served in an inviting restaurant bedecked with red-and-white checkered tablecloths and fresh flowers galore.
At Yellowbelly, the Polynesian tiki bar concept has been reinvented for a new generation with a light, bright modern space with flair to spare. Its tropical murals and seafoam subway tiles make the perfect backdrop for stellar seafood-focused dishes and delightful rum-based libations.
Finally, guests visit The Preston. Housed inside the Chase Park Plaza hotel, this chic establishment, named for the building’s original creator, Preston J. Bradshaw, who designed the Chase Hotel in 1922, specializes in rarified New American cuisine, including sophisticated desserts representing the epitome of decadence.
This three-hour tour is designed for private groups of locals and visitors, as well as corporate team-building groups.
