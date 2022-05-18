National Geographic Expeditions Announces Lineup of 2023 Signature Land Trips
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 18, 2022
National Geographic Expeditions has released its 2023 lineup of Signature Land Trips, opening for sale on May 26.
The Signature Land Trips feature an expansion of the Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia: Ancient Temples and Natural Wonders expedition.
It’s now a 17-day trip visiting projects funded by the National Geographic Society as well as popular attractions, including stops in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Siem Reap and more. Travelers can enjoy tours through the Angkor Conservation Center, the Golden Silk Pheach Preservation Center, the Purple Forbidden City and much more.
There are over 30 Signature Land trips available in destinations from Costa Rica to Uganda to France and everywhere in between. Each trip is spearheaded by a National Geographic Expert, who is a specialist in an area of focus that aligns with the specific itinerary, bringing a unique and in-depth perspective to the trip.
Every land trip includes special access to National Geographic Society-funded projects across the globe, from reforestation initiatives to marine sanctuaries, where travelers on these expeditions can learn and participate in these projects firsthand.
For more information or to view the new 2023 itineraries, please click here.
