Ode to Italy: An Enchanting, Intimate Tour From Rome Through Tuscany
As I sit at a small café table in the Roman airport, for these final few hours surrounded the pleasant cadence of those chatting away in the country’s native tongue, I realize that, very soon, I will be homesick for Italy.
That sounds quite silly. In reality, this has been my first time visiting the land of my ancestors, who emigrated near the turn of the 20th century and shed most of their cultural identity in an effort to assimilate into American society. I honestly may never have made it here in the first place, but for an auspicious opening that arose last-minute on a Central Holidays FAM tour.
Reflecting on the strange sense of heartsickness that hangs upon me as I head home, I have to admit that this was no ordinary trip. I’d wager that even those in my group who had no personal ties to Italy had felt equally at home everywhere we went and experienced a profound connection at the sites where much of our shared Western cultural heritage once originated.
The brand having recently revamped its Italian tour offerings for 2020, a team of destination experts assembled to give our small group of travel professionals a firsthand feel for what clients might experience when they book a Central Holidays small-group or escorted tour through this incredible region, where antiquity comingles with modern-day living.
Our eight-day itinerary took us first to see the most awe-inspiring sights of Rome, then through the Tuscan countryside, home to arguably the most beautiful landscapes on Earth, and northward to personally investigate the manmade wonders of two of Italy’s Old-World maritime republics, Florence and Pisa.
Even with a whole week in-country, it became immediately clear that it’d be impossible to spend as much time as we wished in the iconic centers of Rome and Florence, and all the astounding lesser-known places in between.
Besides the inherent allure of all things European and unfamiliar to we Americans, the richness of architecture and culture around every corner—from ancient Roman remnants and centuries-old stone facades to inviting streetside cafes serving unbelievably flavorful authentic Italian fare, such as handmade pasta, pizzas, meat and seafood dishes, all using locally raised ingredients—is utterly intoxicating.
Visiting the iconic sites of Rome in person is a truly surreal experience and the reality of it quite possibly has still not sunken in for me.
Initially, the most striking thing is that modern-day Rome carries on casually all around and in the midst of all of these emblematic structures, thousands of years old and recognized the world over as representative of the rise of civilization as we know it. Since the vastness of the capital’s offerings really demands an article of its own, I’ll focus on a few of the other stops featured on our tour.
We sampled what might feature as part of a culinary Italian itinerary when pausing at the Medieval fortress town of Orvieto to attend an afternoon class at the Culinary Art Institute ‘Zeppelin’, where ‘The Etruscan Chef’ Lorenzo Polegri taught us about the historical development of the region’s cuisine and guided us through a hand-on preparation of our own multi-course lunch. After traveling by motorcoach through part of Tuscany, watching some of the world’s most astounding scenery whiz by, we experienced another relatively unknown Medieval city, San Gimignano, with its impressive architecture, chic upscale shopping and a gelateria that’s been voted World’s Best for several years.
Possibly my favorite spot overall was Siena, an enchanting Medieval city filled with cozy streets, excellent shopping opportunities, friendly residents, and which is famous for its 600-year-old biannual horserace, the “Palio”. The race is ridden bareback by daredevil jockeys who represent the city’s various competing districts on the cobblestone surface of its Piazza del Campo—an expansive, shell-shaped, 12th-century town square.
As was the case in every city we visited, elaborate churches, cathedrals and baptistries, many with distinctive domes were intricately adorned, both inside and out with centuries-old, yet gleaming and pristine, multi-colored marble surfaces; plus, an astounding amount of architectural detail, gold gilding, meticulously inlaid mosaics, sculptures and other artworks, which were often commissioned from the Masters. Those found in the Florence, the former seat of power among the ruling class, and Pisa, where the belltower is famously off-kilter, are particularly impressive.
In Florence (a.k.a. Firenze), we made it a point to see Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue, housed in the Accademia Gallery—a piece of marble, which, when you’re in its presence, inexplicably seems alive with a spirit all its own. A copy also stands in his original position before the Palazzo Vecchio, where a collection of replicas and original sculptures dating from the ancient Roman era onward, reside beneath the Loggia della Signoria. While we didn’t have the opportunity to enter the Uffuzi Gallery, a plethora of priceless artworks are also on display inside the renowned museum.
While in Tuscany, we also stopped to tour two separate working wineries, both having historic legacies and both of which also produce their own olive oil, artisanal balsamic vinegar, limoncello and even grappa. We were guided through the wine-making process, taught about such concepts as terroir, treated to some tastings and, ultimately, enjoyed a sumptuous multi-course meal at each respective winery's Cantina room.
Throughout our adventure, Central Holidays provided us with personal audio devices to ensure that we would never miss a word spoken by our local guides or our wonderful destination expert, who traveled with us the entire week, offering extra insights into all of the areas through which we traveled. I can safely say that we all fell in love with his sense of humor, personal anecdotes and buoyant spirit. As he pointed out during our farewell dinner, and as everyone hopes will be the case when embarking on a small group tour, it felt as if a group of strangers, who’d met only a week prior, were indeed parting as friends.
