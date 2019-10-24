Pleasant Holidays’ 2019 Fall Travel Deals Feature Up to 52-Percent Off
Pleasant Holidays today announced its biggest vacation deals for last-minute fall 2019 vacations. Featuring exclusive offers in sun destinations in Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States, Pleasant Holidays’ 2019 Fall Travel Deals include reduced room rates and added values like free nights, dining credits, guaranteed room upgrades and more only available from Pleasant Holidays.
Valid on new bookings for select travel through Dec. 20, 2019, air-inclusive fall vacations of three nights or longer at participating resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean receive an additional $100 off per booking when booked by Oct. 27, 2019.
Pleasant Holidays’ 2019 Fall Travel Deals include dozens of resorts, including all-inclusive and adults-only options ideal for a relaxing last-minute vacation before the busy holiday season begins. Featured offers include:
HAWAII:
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa MAUI
—Reduced room rate PLUS $30 dining credit per room per day at ROCKsalt
MEXICO:
Ocean Coral & Turquesa RIVERA MAYA All-Inclusive
—Up to 52 percent off room rate PLUS $100 off per booking
Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas LOS CABOS All-Inclusive
—Up to 28 percent off room rate and up to $740 in resort coupons PLUS $100 off per booking
Atelier Playa Mujeres CANCUN
—Up to 30 percent off room rate PLUS $100 OFF per booking
CARIBBEAN:
Excellence Oyster Bay JAMAICA All-Inclusive, Adults Only
—Up to 45 percent off room rate PLUS $100 off per booking
USA:
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA
—4th night free and guaranteed late checkout
The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village FORT MYERS, FLORIDA
—Reduced room rate, free guaranteed room upgrade and $25 resort credit per night
Additional last-minute fall 2019 travel deals and festive season vacations are available in these and other destinations. Offers and savings vary by participating resort, are subject to availability, and may require roundtrip airfare and/or a minimum night stay. For best selection, travel advisors are advised to book early as space is limited.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays press release.
