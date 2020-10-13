Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Tue October 13 2020

When Top Hotels in Hawaii Plan to Reopen

Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu, Diamond Head volcano including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach. (sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
With Hawaii set to lift its 14-day visitor quarantine in lieu of a COVID-19 pre-travel testing program on Oct. 15, many of the destination’s hotels and resorts are announcing reopening dates, along with incentives and renovations to welcome guests back.

At the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, which is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Dec. 15., guests can take advantage of the Dream Away package, offering Hilton Honors members 20 percent off best rates for stays until March 31, 2021. Guests who are not members can save 15 percent off the best rates.

PHOTO: Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort Alii Tower Exterior Dusk (photo via © 2019 Hilton)
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is set to reopen on Oct. 15 and is offering guests Hyatt’s Work From Home package, which includes standard guestroom or suite accommodations with the option to upgrade, a workspace that’s either a separate, private space or a complimentary second guestroom, daily food and beverage credit and more.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Set for a Dec. 1 reopening, the Kaanapali Beach Hotel on Maui will showcase the results of the first phase of its $75 million renovation. The refurbishment includes a redesign to the Papaku South Wing and Kauhale Southeast Wings, a new beachfront restaurant Huihui and more.

Kaanapali Beach Hotel
Mauna Beach Resorts’ Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Big Island, slated to reopen on Nov. 1 and Nov. 20, respectively, are offering guests lucrative savings options.

The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel features a 5th Night Free package, which includes waived resort fees, and a family promotion offering 50 percent discounts on a second room.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
The Westin Hapuna is offering guests a Westin Hapuna Experience package, which includes 25 percent off a six-night stay plus 25 percent off beach rentals/activities, 25 percent off green fees and a 15 percent discount at the Meridia restaurant.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort
The Montage Kapalua Bay, which is set to reopen on Oct. 15, unveiled the Spirit of Now package, providing guests with a $100 resort credit per room (up to $300) and a complimentary upgrade at check-in. With the package, deposits are not required at booking time and cancellation fees will be waived up to 48 hours prior to arrival.

Spa Montage Kapalua Bay
The Plantation Inn, an 18-room bed and breakfast located in Maui’s historical Lahaina Town, is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1. During its closure, the property underwent a light refresh for returning guests.

The Plantation Inn on Maui
The Prince Waikiki, scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1, is offering the Prince Your Way promotion, which features extended check-in and check-out times of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.; Book Now, Stay Later packages with 20 to 30 percent savings for bookings made 60 or 120 days in advance; and a Mini Matrimonies micro-wedding package featuring a ceremony on the resort’s Muliwai Deck with socially distanced seating for 24 guests and more.

Prince Waikiki
Maui’s Wailea Beach Resort, which is set to welcome guests again on Nov. 1, is offering guests savings of 20 percent off stays of five nights or more and a complimentary quilting community activity. Quilts will be donated to local kapuna (elders) on the island. The property also unveiled a Work Anywhere Play Pass, which includes Sundeck accommodations, free Wi-Fi, supervised kids activities, curated experiences, business concierge, 20 percent off cabana rentals and more.

Wailea Beach Resort infinity pool
