Quark Expeditions Kicks Off 2024 Arctic Season
Tour Operator Quark Expeditions Noreen Kompanik November 08, 2022
Quark Expeditions celebrates the launch of its 2024 season with a range of new polar experiences in Greenland, Svalbard and the Canadian High Arctic.
"At the core of our exciting Arctic 2024 season is the incredible range of immersive polar experiences that no one else offers, all guided by our amazing expedition team," Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions, said in a statement.
"We've refined our portfolio of off-ship adventure options to match the tastes of every type of traveler. We've also introduced a novel new itinerary in West Greenland, and—based on guest feedback—we're welcoming back favorite voyages to Spitsbergen and the Canadian High Arctic."
According to Batchelor, Quark is also bringing back and expanding its “Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience," which sold out during its inaugural 2022 season. With this experience, Batchelor added "guests welcomed the opportunity to explore the Inuit cultures of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic through authentic food and storytelling. Having the best expedition team in the Polar Regions enables us to create innovative experiences of this caliber."
Highlights of the Arctic 2024 season include Gems of West Greenland: Fjords, Icebergs and Culture, a 12-day exploration along the island’s dramatic west coast. Quark will also see the return of popular itineraries including "Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic" and "Canada's Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands."
Additionally, off-ship adventures will feature activities such as Flightseeing, Tundra to Table, Exclusive Heli Landing, Heli Hiking, Ice Sheet Experience, Sea Kayaking and Mountain Biking.
Many of these polar exploration voyages will take place on Quark Expedition's new technologically-advanced ship, Ultramarine. This new vessel sports the largest portfolio of off-ship adventures in the industry. In addition, the ship includes spacious rooms, a spa, a sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitness center, yoga space, two restaurants, a lounge, and a presentation theater.
Quark Expedition’s diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and ice breakers, many equipped with helicopters get travelers deeper into the Polar Regions thereby delivering more deeply immersive polar experiences.
