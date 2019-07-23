‘Te Amo Tequila’ Tour Debuts in Time for National Tequila Day
Tour Operator Secrets Resorts & Spas Laurie Baratti July 23, 2019
Open for booking beginning on National Tequila Day, July 24, 2019, CheapCaribbean.com is introducing its brand new “Te Amo Tequila” tour through Puerto Vallarta and Tequila, Mexico. The behind-the-scenes tour will give guests an up-close perspective on the process of producing that quintessentially Mexican liquor—tequila.
Participants will witness the tequila-production process from start to finish, from exploring agave farms and local distilleries to sampling the final product in intimate tasting rooms.
The itinerary will be curated and led by “Agave Whisperer” and recent author of the book “Understanding Mezcal”, who also served as chief mixologist for celebrity chef Rick Bayless. This renowned connoisseur will teach guests how to choose the right tequila and best practices for tequila pairing.
A Mex-ology tour through downtown Puerto Vallarta will introduce visitors to the city’s best indigenous spirits and regional cocktails, along with the opportunity to experience some of Vallarta’s signature tacos. They’ll also tour distilleries in Vallarta and while on an excursion to the town of Tequila itself, which has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its cultural contribution. Participants will be treated to a horseback riding tour of the agave fields and witness the workings inside one of the oldest distilleries in town.
They’ll spend the night in massive tequila barrels at Matices Hotel de Barricas—one of Tequila’s most unique accommodations and the only hotel located within a tequila factory.
Back in Puerto Vallarta, guests are welcome to unwind at the five-star Secrets Vallarta Bay—one of Mexico’s hottest beach destination resorts—when they’re not out exploring the city’s vast array of tequila offerings, that is.
The booking window for this tour is between July 24 and September 20, 2019, for travel from December 5- 11, 2019. Pricing starts at $1,999 per person on a departure from Los Angeles International Airport.
For more information, visit stories.cheapcaribbean.com/te-amo-tequila-tour/.
For more information on Secrets Resorts & Spas, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
TCS World Travel Launches Partnership with Private Genealogists for Legacy Journeys Based on Guests’ Ancestry
TravelBrands Successfully Gives Percentage of Sales to SickKids
Trafalgar’s Announces New 2020 Latin America Itineraries
Luxury Gold Unveils 2020 Worldwide Launch with New Journeys and Exclusive Chairman’s Collection Experiences
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS